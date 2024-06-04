Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden signs an executive order limiting the number of migrants who can seek asylum at the southern border. Surprising election results in India, where Prime Minister Modi wins a third term, but not in the landslide expected. Plus, why some universities are returning to standardized testing in their admissions process.
