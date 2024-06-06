Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, 80 years after the Allied invasion, world leaders converge on the beaches of Normandy to mark the D-Day anniversary. Dozens are killed by an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza. Plus, Attorney General Merrick Garland fires back against Republican attacks on the Justice Department.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.