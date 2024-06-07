June 7, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, after the latest jobs report shows an unexpected surge in hiring, we look at how young people are re-engaging with the workforce. We take a closer look at Donald Trump's search for a running mate. Plus, a theater company that addresses contemporary issues focuses on public health after the pandemic.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch