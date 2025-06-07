Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a global celebration of the LGBTQ+ community draws thousands to the streets of Washington, D.C., in the shadow of Trump administration policies targeting them, we explore how AI may be robbing new college graduates of traditional entry-level jobs and a look at the innovative way a school in Texas teaches financial literacy with a food truck.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.