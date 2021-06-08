Tuesday on the NewsHour, the Senate releases its report on the security failures during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Vice President Harris discusses the Biden administration's immigration agenda in Central America as the region struggles with rampant corruption, and as calls for free tuition at the nation's community colleges grow louder the benefits and drawbacks become more apparent.
Segments From This Episode
Congressional report details security failures during U.S. Capitol attack4 min
Sen. Klobuchar: ‘There was just no preparation’ for Jan. 6 insurrection10 min
News Wrap: Task force identifies more than 3,900 children separated from parents at border6 min
Efforts to counter China’s growing influence draw broad support in Congress4 min
Can structural reforms in Central America stem migration to the U.S.?9 min
An argument against free community college tuition6 min
Using music to heal the healers on the frontline of the COVID fight6 min
