What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 8, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, the Senate releases its report on the security failures during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Vice President Harris discusses the Biden administration's immigration agenda in Central America as the region struggles with rampant corruption, and as calls for free tuition at the nation's community colleges grow louder the benefits and drawbacks become more apparent.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: