Juneteenth’s evolution into a national holiday and meaningful ways to celebrate

Monday will be the second time Juneteenth is a federal holiday. The day honors the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans, but some people are still figuring out how to best mark the holiday. John Yang spoke with two organizers about Juneteenth’s meaning.
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
