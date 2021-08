A seven-time Olympic gold medalist and record-breaking swimmer, 24-year-old Katie Ledecky is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes from the Tokyo games. She won the first-ever women’s 1500-meter freestyle, won gold in the 800-meter, and two more silver medals in this year's games, bringing her career total to 10. Ledecky joins Judy Woodruff to discuss her wins and what led to them.