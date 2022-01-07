Kazakh president issues ‘shoot to kill’ order as protesters clash with troops

Judy Woodruff:

Today, Kazakstan's president promised to shoot to kill protesters after a week of demonstrations.

Kazakstan lies at the strategic crossroads of Russia, China, and Central Asia, and has large energy reserves with billions invested by American companies.

Despite that wealth, many Kazakhs live in poverty.

And, as Nick Schifrin reports, economic frustrations are boiling over into demands to upend the country's authoritarian politics.