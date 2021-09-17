Key FDA advisory committee rejects COVID vaccine boosters for the general population

William Brangham:

The evidence that they heard today was mixed.

And, again, as you as you mentioned at the beginning, the whole overarching question here is Delta is surging, hospital are full deaths are up. Are those of us who are vaccinated losing some of that critical protection that we think of that the vaccines are giving us? And the evidence, as I mentioned, were mixed.

The CDC put out a bunch of data today, and they presented it to this panel. And that was mostly good news. They pointed out that, while Delta was 99 percent of the cases, all the approved vaccines gave high protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

And this is really important. Those shots that we have taken are keeping, for the most part, people healthy, alive and out of the hospital. The CDC did note that there was some slippage in protection against infection, meaning these are the breakthrough cases.

People who have been vaccinated, some of those cases are — people are getting sick, and — although most of them are mild and asymptomatic. And this is partly what's been worrying the Biden administration, that, although most of these cases are mild, some of them are not. People do get sick. They run high fevers. They have to be out of work for quite a few days.

And, of course, the question about long COVID has not been addressed. So, it's this evidence, though, that the vaccines are doing a great job that made critics of boosters say, what's the rush? They're protecting us.