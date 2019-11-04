Key insights from transcripts of depositions with Amb. Yovanovitch, Michael McKinley

Nick Schifrin:

Right.

So she talks about how there was a campaign in conservative media, by the president, by the president's son, and led by Rudy Giuliani, to get her fired. And that came as a surprise to her, because she really testifies how she was really in the dark throughout that entire campaign.

And at one point, she says, hey, look, it would be great to get a little bit of backup here, basically get a little defense, how can we quiet this campaign? And she's told that it wasn't going to be the State Department to quiet that campaign. It was going to be the president's allies in conservative media, specifically one.

This is part of her statement: "The secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, or perhaps somebody around him was going to place a call to Mr. Hannity on FOX News to say, you know, what is going on? I mean, do you have proof these kinds of allegations or not? If you have proof, you know, tell me, and, if not, stop."

That call was made to Mr. Hannity, according to this testimony, and the allegations did stop for a couple of days. And then they came back. And that's where we get two examples where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked to defend this woman with 33 years of experience, and where he refused.

First example, State declined to release a statement that she asked for defending her because they feared — quote — "President Trump would tweet something and pull the rug from underneath the State Department." That's the first time.

The second time, after it became clear that President Trump disparaged her during the call, the July 25 call with President Zelensky of Ukraine, he talks about her with Zelensky. Zelensky disparaged her as well.

There are efforts inside the State Department to get Secretary of State Mike Pompeo again to release a statement defending her. And that is where Mike McKinley comes in. This is the second testimony released today, former senior adviser to Pompeo, ambassador to four countries, across Democratic and Republican administrations.

He asked Pompeo three times to defend Yovanovitch in the days after we learned that President Trump disparaged her on that call. Pompeo refused, and McKinley resigned.

And so there is this resentment in the senior aspects of the State Department that Yovanovitch talks about. And this is also the core of her testimony. She says in her opening statement "We see the State Department attacked and hollowed out from within" because of what she went through.

She says, "In such circumstances, the only interests that are going to be served are those of our strategic adversaries, like Russia, that spread chaos and attack the institutions and norms that the U.S. helped resist."