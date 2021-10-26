Kids’ mental health, safety in the spotlight as social media execs face Congress

William Brangham:

While the companies tried to separate themselves from each other, lawmakers from both sides agreed more action is needed to ensure kids are safe online.

For more on how these platforms are affecting kids' mental health, we turn to Jean Twenge. She is a professor of psychology and the author of "iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood."

Jean Twenge, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

So, as we heard today, a lot of concern on Capitol Hill expressed about the potential for these platforms to be causing harm to young people.

What do we know about the actual research as to whether or not these things do cause harm?

Jean Twenge, Author, "iGen": Yes, so, generally speaking, the more time a kid or a teen spends in front of a screen, the more likely they are to be depressed, anxious, to harm themselves.

There's gradations to this. Watching videos isn't as strongly linked to depression as, say, being on social media. But especially when kids and teens spend a lot of time online, it leaves less time for sleep, it leaves less time for interacting with people face to face, leaves less time for running around outside and exercising.

And so, perhaps, as a result, what we have seen is a huge increase in teen depression right at the time that these platforms became very popular.