Kushner on ‘historic’ Middle East agreement, Trump’s pandemic response

Jared Kushner:

No, the Palestinians have isolated themselves.

Our plan has been to do practical things to slaughter the sacred cows that have held back progress for a long time and just to take a very pragmatic approach to bring things forward.

President Trump, on his first foreign trip — I don't know if your viewers know — he laid out his strategy when he went to Riyadh and he spoke to the 54 Muslim and Arab countries, the leaders of them, and basically said, if we want to move forward, we need to bring the region together around common interests. I need you all to take more responsibility.

At the time, ISIS was running rampant. They had a caliphate the size of Ohio. Iran was destabilizing by funding proxies all over the region. And there was a lot of bad things happening the Middle East in terms of funding of terror and radicalizing the next generation.

We reversed a lot of that. We have destroyed the territorial caliphate of ISIS. We got out of the horrible Iran deal, which probably was one of the worst deals ever made. And we have stopped a lot of the funding that's gone to the terror groups that were threatening America and destabilizing the region.

With regards to the Palestinians, we got Israel to put on the table the most detailed proposal that's ever been put forward in history. We put out 180 pages. It had an economic plan that took $50 billion that would have created a million new Palestinian jobs, double their GDP, and reduce their poverty rate by 50 percent.

And that would have made a big difference. We also got Israel to agree to a Palestinian state and to put forward a map. So, there's been a lot of progress that's been made for them.

But, at the end of the day, we can't want peace more than they want peace. And, again, their leadership has a perfect track record of not making a deal. So, when they're ready to come forward, President Trump has shown that he can make deals in the Middle East, that he's built strong relations with people who felt isolated from America before he came into power.

And I think that there's a tremendous amount of potential for the Palestinians if we all work together.