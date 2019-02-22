Labor secretary under fire as disturbing Epstein details continue to emerge

Amna Nawaz:

The plea deal a decade ago for billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein reduced charges of federal sex crimes, with a potential life sentence in prison, to lesser state charges of soliciting a minor and just 13 months in county jail.

Epstein was accused of building a vast network of underage girls, some as young as 13, girls he sexually abused in his Florida mansion, and allowed other adult men to abuse as well.

In 2011, Acosta wrote that he wasn't aware of the full extent of Epstein's abuse back when he struck the plea deal. Many of the details only came to light late last year, when The Miami Herald published an extensive investigation, including interviews with dozens of victims.

The work was led by reporter Julie K. Brown, who was awarded the George Polk Award earlier this week.

And Julie K. Brown joins me now.

Julie, welcome to the "NewsHour."

It's an extraordinary piece of reporting. It boggles the mind, though, why it took so long to come to light. So just start there. Tell us, how did you first learn about this story? Why did you start to dig at it the way you did?