Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Largest-ever strike by higher education workers disrupts University of California classes

Audio

The largest strike of the year in the U.S. and the largest strike in higher education ever is in its fourth week. The battle is playing out at the University of California over fair compensation for graduate students, teaching assistants and postdoctoral workers, who do much of the research and teaching on campus. Tim Cain of the University of Georgia joins William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch