Largest-ever strike by higher education workers disrupts University of California classes

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
The largest strike of the year in the U.S. and the largest strike in higher education ever is in its fourth week. The battle is playing out at the University of California over fair compensation for graduate students, teaching assistants and postdoctoral workers, who do much of the research and teaching on campus. Tim Cain of the University of Georgia joins William Brangham to discuss.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.