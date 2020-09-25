Lawmakers pay respects to Ginsburg, 1st woman to lie in state in U.S. Capitol

Judy Woodruff:

The "NewsHour" has confirmed tonight that President Trump will nominate federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

A senior White House official says the announcement is set for tomorrow afternoon. Barrett joined the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago in 2017. Her conservative religious views dominated her confirmation fight. Before that, she had clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and she had taught at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg one week ago tonight created the Supreme Court vacancy. Today, she was paid final honors before the bruising fight begins over filling her seat and with just 40 days to go in the presidential campaign.

John Yang has our report.