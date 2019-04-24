Lawyer calls Boy Scouts’ response to sexual abuse scandal ‘grossly deficient’

Jeff Anderson:

When the Boy Scouts offer an apology and say that they have reported this to law enforcement, that really is a minimization and a passive inaction.

The reality is that these names need to be known to the public, both the identities of these offenders across the country and the locations in which they offended that caused them to be put into the perversion files.

And so when the Boy Scouts say they have reported to the police, they know, and as do everybody else in this field, that the police rarely can act on these cases because they have been held secret for so long. There are statutes of limitations, so they never get investigated, and they never get prosecuted, and they thus never get known.

And that, thus, is inaction. So their apologies and their reports that they're reporting to the police are grossly deficient. What has to be done is what we did this week in releasing those names in New York and New Jersey and the locations of those offenders that we took from their files.

And they have to do that nationally, so that the communities can be warned and children can be protected. The Boy Scouts of America are choosing to protect themselves, and not the kids.