Legendary musician Daryl Hall brings ‘timeless quality’ back to the stage

Daryl Hall, a giant of the music industry who is best known for being one-half of the iconic group Hall & Oates, is now 75 and still trying to make his fans' "dreams come true." And with a new tour he shows no signs of slowing down. Geoff Bennett sat down with the iconic musician ahead of the Grammy Awards.
