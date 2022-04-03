Legendary musician Daryl Hall brings ‘timeless quality’ back to the stage

Audio

Daryl Hall, a giant of the music industry who is best known for being one-half of the iconic group Hall & Oates, is now 75 and still trying to make his fans' "dreams come true." And with a new tour he shows no signs of slowing down. Geoff Bennett sat down with the iconic musician ahead of the Grammy Awards.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: