Les Crystal was a man at the heart of the NewsHour family. After a 20-year career at NBC, Les joined Jim Lehrer and Robin MacNeil in 1983, overseeing the transformation of the MacNeil/Lehrer Report into the MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour -- the first national nightly newscast to extend into an hour-long show. Judy Woodruff remembers Les, who died Wednesday at the age of 85.