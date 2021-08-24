Lessons from Bill Pinkney’s historic solo sail around the world

Captain Bill Pinkney:

Sailing gets a bad rap for being an elitist sport, because it's always portrayed as yachting. Because sailing is predominantly white and there aren't many Black people doing it, it's an easy — it's easy to hang your hat on something like that.

Sailing, on the other hand, is people on boats anywhere from a little Optimist dinghy up to 140-, 170-, 190-foot boat that sails. I don't believe that my entry into the Hall of Fame had anything to do with the times that we live in and Black Lives Matter. I think it had to do more with my ability, what my story is, what my history, what my achievements have been.