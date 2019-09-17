Linda Wertheimer and Nina Totenberg on friend and colleague Cokie Roberts

Judy Woodruff:

She was born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs in New Orleans, and early on, picked up the nickname Cokie.

It was a political family. Her father, Hale Boggs, a Democratic congressman from Louisiana, became the U.S. House majority leader, and her mother, Lindy, who succeeded her husband in office after he died in a plane crash in Alaska.

The young Cokie Boggs graduated from Wellesley College in 1964 with a degree in political science. Two years later, she married journalist Steven Roberts, and the couple went on to have two children. After getting her start in local news and then at CBS, Roberts joined NPR in 1978, when it was still an upstart.

She became the congressional correspondent, a job she held for 10 years. She later became NPR's senior news analyst and commentator. She also served as a congressional correspondent and frequent contributor to "The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour," our predecessor.

That included her award-winning coverage of the Iran-Contra affair in the 1980s.