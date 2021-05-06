Liz Cheney was a rising Republican star until Jan. 6. Here’s what changed

Lisa Desjardins:

I think consider House Republicans in two groups in terms of what's happening with Liz Cheney.

The first group is Republicans who did vote for Cheney last time, but generally support President Trump. What I heard from this group, talking to many of them over the past few days, is that, the last time they voted, Marjorie Taylor Greene was also a factor, because, remember, at that time, House Republicans were choosing not to punish her for her statements that were seen as inflammatory.

These Republicans tell me now that, at the time, they didn't feel that they could let Greene off the hook, but yet punish Cheney. So, in a way, they see that vote as connected to both sides of the party as it comes to Trump.

They say now, with Cheney making these statements on her own, with Greene sort of out of the picture, that Cheney has just gone too far and is kind of provoking too much when it comes to President Trump. So that's the one group.

The other group that's interesting that I spoke with are Republicans who say they actually agree with Cheney. They think everything she's saying about President Trump is correct. Now, note, they're not saying in public. But they tell me the problem they have is that they think her words are empowering President Trump, that she is actually activating his base and making them consider and talk more about the election as fraudulent in a way they believe is unhelpful.

They think she is just picking a battle that is actually harming things. And this group, when you think about it, Judy, you have a situation for Cheney that, if she has lost those who support President Trump and also has a problem with those who want to move past President Trump, she's lost nearly all of the House Republicans.