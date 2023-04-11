Louisville police release body camera video of officers responding to bank shooting

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Louisville released police body camera video of the shooting that left five people dead and eight others injured. Police said the gunman legally bought the AR-15 style rifle used in the attack just six days ago. Democrats representing Louisville called for tougher gun safety laws saying state and federal officials have not done enough. Geoff Bennett discussed the latest with Rep. Morgan McGarvey.
Amna Nawaz:
Good evening, and welcome to the "NewsHour."
The city of Louisville released body — police body camera footage of the shooting that left five people dead and eight others injured.
Geoff Bennett:
Police are still investigating what led to yesterday's attack, the 146th mass shootings this year, but they said the gunman illegally bought the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack just six days prior.
Officials released roughly nine minutes of new video this afternoon. And a warning: Viewers might find some of this video disturbing.
Bodycam footage released by Louisville police show the terrifying moments when officers responded to a gunman who opened fire Monday during a staff meeting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
Craig Greenberg (D), Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky: Yesterday's tragedy brings us to 40 people who've been shot to death this year in our city.
At a press conference today, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called on state legislators to give the city autonomy to deal with gun violence.
Craig Greenberg:
Please, change our state law to let Louisville make its own decisions about reducing the amount of illegal guns on our streets and gun violence that is killing far too many people.
Louisville police say the shooter, who worked at the bank, purchased an AR-15 legally a week ago from a local dealership. And officials confirmed the death of a fifth victim; 57-year-old Deana Eckert succumbed to her injuries last night after multiple surgeries.
All of the victims, 63-year-old Tommy Elliot, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Josh Barrick, and 45-year-old Juliana Farmer, were bank employees.
Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of University of Louisville Health, described the toll of caring for victims of gun violence.
Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer, University Of Louisville Health:
I'm weary.
There's only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone they're not coming home tomorrow, and it just breaks your heart. When you hear someone screaming "Mommy" or "Daddy," it just becomes too hard day in and day out to be able to do that.
Now, my team is fantastic. They're absolute professionals, and they're wonderful. But, sooner or later, it catches up to everybody.
Twenty-six-year-old rookie officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the head while engaging the gunman, remains in critical condition. He graduated from the police academy less than two weeks ago.
As the city mourns, an interfaith vigil is planned tomorrow afternoon to honor the lives lost.
Democrats representing Louisville called for tougher gun safety laws during that press conference this morning, saying that state and federal officials have not done enough to prevent gun violence.
Joining us now is one of them, Democratic Congressman Morgan McGarvey, who represents the city.
Thank you for being with us.
And I first want to extend my condolences, because I know that you were close with one of the victims, Mr. Tommy Elliot.
Louisville is a tight-knit community. How are you and your constituents processing this tragedy, this immense loss?
Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY):
Yes, it's really tough.
Louisville is — it's a great community. It's what I call the smallest big city in America, where people really do know each other. We're one degree of separation. I mean, when people hear ask you, where do you go to school, they mean, where'd you go to high school?
This is a community where we are hurting. This is really hard. And what I hope is, not just in the days to come, but in the weeks and the months to come, that close-knit nature of our community is going to be what keeps us together, what keeps us healing and getting through this grief.
In that press conference today, you called on Republicans to pass gun reform policy, saying that this should not be political. It should be about policy.
You are the lone Democratic congressman representing Kentucky. I imagine you have some special insights when it comes to working with Republicans. What new gun safety policies, laws could Republicans support?
Rep. Morgan McGarvey:
Yes.
Well, I served in the state Senate for 10 years before getting elected to Congress. I was a minority leader in the state Senate. I was in the minority every day. I was there. You're right. I have worked with Kentucky Republicans and Republicans out in Washington every day since being in office.
Let's listen to our communities. Let's listen to our constituents. You heard what Dr. Jason Smith said today as he almost broke down. He said: Give us help. We are weary. We are taking care of as many people as we can, but we need more.
I just came from University Hospital, where I met with other nurses and physicians who are saying: We need help.
Let's put policies in place that will save people's lives. Universal background checks we know will save people's lives enjoy wild support. Let's take these weapons of war off of our street. That's what they are. And they are killing people and we can do better.
In the state legislature, I worked on a form of extreme risk protection order, a crisis aversion rights retention order that helps people in trouble, people in crisis that gives law enforcement the tools they need to temporarily remove those firearms to — from people who are in imminent danger to themselves or others.
Let's also bring in the mental health aspect of this and give people the support they need when they are hurting mentally.
We heard the mayor today call on state legislators to change the state law, so that Louisville can make its own decisions about reducing gun violence.
Tell me more about that and how you think that will be received at the state capitol.
Look, I hope it's received well, because, to me, this is a no-brainer.
Right now in Kentucky, the weapon that was used in this terrible tragedy, the AR-15 used to shoot at police officers and to kill five innocent Louisvillians, will be auctioned off and can be back on the streets. To me, that's cruel. And that shouldn't be the law.
If a weapon is used in a crime, is used to hurt another human being, we should have the ability to not put that weapon back on the streets. I hope that the lawmakers in Frankfort see, this is not a political statement. This is something that's the right thing to do, and will come back in and make that the law here in Kentucky.
Police said the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle that he purchased locally and legally a week ago.
What law, what policy could have prevented someone who poses an imminent threat from obtaining a gun, a rifle?
Well, and I will stress that this investigation is still ongoing. It is still very dynamic.
So I don't want to speculate too much on everything that could or should have happened in this situation. Those facts will be coming out. But, look, right now, we don't have that type of law on the books. Indiana has had a red flag law on the book for something like 19 years now. And they have — they know it has proven effective.
We don't have those tools here in Kentucky, where, if we know someone is an imminent danger to themselves or others, that we can step in to someone who's in crisis and actually protect that person by temporarily removing their firearm.
So that's one that would help. And I think, again, as we find out more about this particular situation, we can talk more about specific laws. The reality is, at this point, no policy is going to bring the people back in my (AUDIO GAP). We are hurting. We are trying to heal. We are grieving.
But we don't want any other community to go through this type of grief. And it's those types of policies that we put in place that will keep other communities and other families from having to go through this.
Democratic Congressman Morgan McGarvey, again, our thoughts are with you and the people of Louisville. Thanks for your time.
Thank you.
