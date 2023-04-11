Louisville police release body camera video of officers responding to bank shooting

Rep. Morgan McGarvey:

Well, and I will stress that this investigation is still ongoing. It is still very dynamic.

So I don't want to speculate too much on everything that could or should have happened in this situation. Those facts will be coming out. But, look, right now, we don't have that type of law on the books. Indiana has had a red flag law on the book for something like 19 years now. And they have — they know it has proven effective.

We don't have those tools here in Kentucky, where, if we know someone is an imminent danger to themselves or others, that we can step in to someone who's in crisis and actually protect that person by temporarily removing their firearm.

So that's one that would help. And I think, again, as we find out more about this particular situation, we can talk more about specific laws. The reality is, at this point, no policy is going to bring the people back in my (AUDIO GAP). We are hurting. We are trying to heal. We are grieving.

But we don't want any other community to go through this type of grief. And it's those types of policies that we put in place that will keep other communities and other families from having to go through this.