In Lebanon, a monstrous explosion shook Beirut, shattering much of the city’s port area. Video showed an enormous blast and shockwave that damaged buildings miles away. The health minister reported at least 70 people dead and more than 3,000 injured, while other officials said that 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate had detonated. Special correspondent Rebecca Collard joins Judy Woodruff from Beirut.