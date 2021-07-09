Many in Missouri are unvaccinated. Hospitals are paying the price as delta variant spreads

Erik Frederick:

Yes, so from a bed capacity, we have got beds. We have stretched our ICUs.

During the peak last year, we really had one dedicated ICU for COVID patients. This year, what we have found is, we have to stretch into a second. So we're really looking at two dedicated COVID ICUs. And then we have a third ICU that we have for those non-COVID patients, and actually have just stood up a fourth ICU. It was a closed unit that hadn't been utilized in a while.

So we stood that back up for some flex capacity as well. So that takes additional resources, equipment, other beds. We have multiple COVID units for different acuities of patients. So, those that are less sick, but still have COVID community around the hospital.

But you hit on it. Ultimately, it's a staffing issue, right? So I think we hear a lot from people who say we have got plenty of beds. I have had people in the community say, how can you be stretched when you have 800-something beds?

And people, I think, don't realize that beds are not just beds. They're specialized beds. There's behavioral health beds. There's pediatric beds. And when you really get down to the number of beds you have to care for this type of patient, it's not all the beds you see on the license that's hanging on the wall.

And so — and then, ultimately, what it comes down to is, do you have the staff to put around that bed? And that's what really — you can have all the beds in the world, and if you don't have the nurses and doctors and technicians, then you can be in a bad spot.