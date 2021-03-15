Monday on the NewsHour, President Biden's team begins their push to sell the historic COVID economic relief law to the American public, the situation in Yemen grows ever-more desperate as the ongoing war leaves millions in dire need of humanitarian assistance, and despite higher infection and deaths rates many states do no prioritize prisoners for COVID inoculations.
Segments From This Episode
Biden’s team begins to sell the historic COVID relief law to the American public8 min
News Wrap: Biden voices hope of reaching COVID vaccine skeptics5 min
In Yemen’s brutal ongoing war, ‘the weakest no longer survive’11 min
What Debra Haaland’s confirmation as interior secretary means to Native Americans4 min
How politics is disrupting the vaccine rollout for inmates8 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden and the growing migrant crisis9 min
Rarely portrayed in popular culture, ‘Minari’ follows story of a Korean American family7 min
