Wednesday on the NewsHour, a series of deadly attacks at Atlanta-area spas raise new fears for Asian American and we speak to Republican Sen. John Barrasso about COVID relief, immigration and vaccination. Also, despite being debunked, claims of bat-to-human transmission of COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the animal.
Deadly attacks at Atlanta-area spas raise new fears for Asian Americans8 min
News Wrap: Biden says Cuomo should resign, supports changing Senate filibuster rule7 min
Sen. John Barrasso on the border crisis, COVID aid and vaccinations8 min
How billions of dollars in COVID aid will help schools reopen7 min
The fate of bats is hanging in the balance. That could have very real consequences for us8 min
Ancient Stonehenge faces modern problems with plans for a nearby tunnel to ease traffic7 min
In ‘Grief and Grievance,’ Black artists explore aspects of loss in contemporary life7 min
