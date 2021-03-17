What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 17, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a series of deadly attacks at Atlanta-area spas raise new fears for Asian American and we speak to Republican Sen. John Barrasso about COVID relief, immigration and vaccination. Also, despite being debunked, claims of bat-to-human transmission of COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the animal.

