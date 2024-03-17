Invest in news coverage you can trust.

March 17, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with hundreds of thousands of Americans relying on Catholic hospitals, why some people are facing barriers to reproductive health care. Then, we look at concerns over declining support for LGBTQ+ rights, reversing years of increasing support. Plus, how pioneering chemist Stephanie Kwolek followed her passion and invented a revolutionary fiber.

