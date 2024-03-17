Donate to PBS News Hour by June 30!
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with hundreds of thousands of Americans relying on Catholic hospitals, why some people are facing barriers to reproductive health care. Then, we look at concerns over declining support for LGBTQ+ rights, reversing years of increasing support. Plus, how pioneering chemist Stephanie Kwolek followed her passion and invented a revolutionary fiber.
