Friday on the NewsHour, the CDC relaxes some social distancing rules for schools, President Biden met with Asian American leaders in Atlanta after the spa attacks, the world's two largest powers square off in a meeting that could signal trouble ahead, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the reluctance of some Republicans to get the COVID vaccine and U.S. immigration policy.
CDC relaxes social distancing guidelines for schools6 min
News Wrap: Biden, Harris meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta following attacks4 min
U.S., China exchange strong words, but both label talks constructive12 min
Jury selection in Chauvin trial nears conclusion days after Floyd family’s settlement5 min
Why 41 percent of Republicans don’t plan to get the COVID vaccine9 min
Brooks and Capehart on COVID vaccine hesitancy and the Georgia attacks13 min
Remembering 5 amazing lives lost to COVID-194 min
