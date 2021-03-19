What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 19, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the CDC relaxes some social distancing rules for schools, President Biden met with Asian American leaders in Atlanta after the spa attacks, the world's two largest powers square off in a meeting that could signal trouble ahead, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the reluctance of some Republicans to get the COVID vaccine and U.S. immigration policy.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: