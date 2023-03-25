Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, severe weather in the Deep South leaves at least 23 dead in Mississippi. Then, a Pentagon study finds a higher risk of cancer for U.S. military airmen and ground crews. Plus, what’s stopping people from going to the doctor for basic care. And, some recent and astonishing fossil finds, including one giving new insight into dinosaur behavior.
