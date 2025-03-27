Leave your feedback
Thursday on the News Hour, the global fallout from Trump's new tariffs on cars and auto parts. We speak to one of the top lawyers challenging the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. Plus, in rural Nebraska, how trade wars and federal funding cuts are complicating daily life for some of the people who voted to put President Trump back in office.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.