March 27, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, the global fallout from Trump's new tariffs on cars and auto parts. We speak to one of the top lawyers challenging the deportation of Venezuelan migrants. Plus, in rural Nebraska, how trade wars and federal funding cuts are complicating daily life for some of the people who voted to put President Trump back in office.

Segments From This Episode

