March 29, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour, The CDC voices concern as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise, plus we explore a report into its origins. Then, we cover opening arguments in the trial of the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, and how Alabama's Amazon employees face the biggest attempt to organize in the company's history. Amy Walter and Tamara Keith join us for Politics Monday.

