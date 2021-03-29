Monday on the NewsHour, The CDC voices concern as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise, plus we explore a report into its origins. Then, we cover opening arguments in the trial of the police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, and how Alabama's Amazon employees face the biggest attempt to organize in the company's history. Amy Walter and Tamara Keith join us for Politics Monday.
The CDC is warning of an ‘impending doom’ of COVID surges, deaths. Is it warranted?8 min
News Wrap: Three more men to face trial for Whitmer kidnapping plot4 min
Derek Chauvin’s attorneys blame drugs, witnesses in George Floyd’s death8 min
WHO report says COVID originated in bats, but critics claim the study was biased7 min
A look into Amazon’s employee conditions as the company pushes back against unionization8 min
American renters hard-hit by pandemic juggle complicated assistance systems, eviction laws7 min
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the push to reform gun laws, end COVID-198 min
