Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, efforts to curb carbon emissions turn to heavy industries, like cement and steel, that greatly contribute to climate change. Gang violence in Haiti displaces hundreds of thousands of people and traps Americans trying to flee. Plus, a new investigation details how police tactics meant only to stop people often end up killing them.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.