Wednesday on the NewsHour, we talk to a key cabinet member about President Joe Biden unveils a massive infrastructure package with a $2 trillion price tag. The Pentagon allows transgender troops to serve, and the Supreme Court hears opening arguments on whether college athlete compensation. Then, the uphill battle for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get a vaccine.
Wednesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Breaking down Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan to give U.S. ‘innovative edge’3 min
-
Buttigieg says new infrastructure plan ‘looking to the future,’ helps long-term job growth8 min
-
News Wrap: Pfizer says its COVID vaccine highly effective in children as young as 125 min
-
Are college athletes employees? Supreme Court mulls compensation for student players5 min
-
Sen. Duckworth writes of resiliency, healing in her book that’s a ‘love letter’ to America7 min
-
Trans troops, recruits celebrate new Pentagon rule allowing them to serve openly7 min
-
Relative invisibility makes for uphill battle to get COVID vaccines for Americans with IDD8 min
-
This artist’s work encompasses centuries of art history and his own feelings, energy5 min
-
Looking back at the life of the unapologetic criminal behind Watergate, G. Gordon Liddy2 min
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.