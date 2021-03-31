What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 31, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we talk to a key cabinet member about President Joe Biden unveils a massive infrastructure package with a $2 trillion price tag. The Pentagon allows transgender troops to serve, and the Supreme Court hears opening arguments on whether college athlete compensation. Then, the uphill battle for those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get a vaccine.

