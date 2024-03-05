March 5, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, voters in more than a dozen states cast ballots in Super Tuesday's primaries. Then, the loved ones of Israeli hostages captured by Hamas on Oct. 7 offer opposing perspectives on a resolution in Gaza. Plus, we look at what's behind the shocking increase in alcohol-related deaths in America and what can be done to counter the loss of life.

Segments From This Episode

