Markets plunge amid fears of sharply higher interest rates

Judy Woodruff:

Wall Street has gone into meltdown mode tonight over fears of inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates are imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 876 points today to close at 30516, nearly 3 percent. The Nasdaq fell 4.7 percent. And the S&P 500 dropped nearly 4 percent. It is now officially in a bear market. That's down more than 20 percent from its high in January.

The sell-off has been broad. All three major indexes have finished lower nearly every week since mid-March. And cryptocurrencies have lost nearly $2 trillion of their value since November.

Some insights and perspective on all of this now from economist Julia Coronado. She's the founder of her own firm for economic analysis and a former economist for the Fed.

Julia Coronado, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, tell us, what are the forces driving this plunge?

Julia Coronado, University of Texas at Austin: The catalyst really came on Friday. We got higher-than-expected inflation ratings again.

And one of the major gauges that the Fed watches of consumers' inflation expectations rose to the highest level since 2008. So, the combination of those two things really led the markets to start speculating that the Fed would raise rates much faster than it has already signaled. And that has in turn hurt risky assets like stocks.