Massive cyberattack a ‘grave threat’ for U.S. national security

Judy Woodruff:

There is new and troubling information on a massive cyberattack against the U.S.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has determined that the recent hacking of federal, state, and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure and other private sector organizations, poses — quote — "a grave risk."

They also said that eliminating the malicious computer code from compromised computer networks will be highly complex and challenging.

We start by turning again to Dmitri Alperovitch. He's co-founder of Silverado Policy Accelerator. It's a Washington-based think tank.

Dmitri Alperovitch, thank you so much for being with us again.

We are learning from the cyber agency that the hackers used possibly more than one path to get in. How significant is that?