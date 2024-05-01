Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, police clear an occupied building at Columbia University and violence erupts at UCLA as campus protests over the war in Gaza intensify. In former President Trump's own words, we look at what he would do with a second term in the White House. Plus, in a rare interview, the top U.S. commander in the Indo-Pacific region discusses efforts to counter China.
