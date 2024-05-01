May 1, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, police clear an occupied building at Columbia University and violence erupts at UCLA as campus protests over the war in Gaza intensify. In former President Trump's own words, we look at what he would do with a second term in the White House. Plus, in a rare interview, the top U.S. commander in the Indo-Pacific region discusses efforts to counter China.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch