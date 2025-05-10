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Saturday on PBS News Weekend, tensions remain high as India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after their most serious fighting in decades. Hackers target a messaging app used by high-ranking Trump officials. As the Trump administration looks to boost deep sea mining, we learn how little of the seafloor humans have seen. Plus, a film explores the life’s work of a remarkable Ugandan photographer.
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