May 10, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, tensions remain high as India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after their most serious fighting in decades. Hackers target a messaging app used by high-ranking Trump officials. As the Trump administration looks to boost deep sea mining, we learn how little of the seafloor humans have seen. Plus, a film explores the life’s work of a remarkable Ugandan photographer.

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