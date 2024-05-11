Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, an epidemiologist shares the latest updates about new COVID variants and a bird flu outbreak among cows. Then, why being around younger people is helping some older Americans stay healthier and happier. Plus, the hidden history of a photographer who captured the daily lives, struggles and contributions of Asian Americans.
