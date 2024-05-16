Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen returns to the witness stand in the former president's hush money trial. The top humanitarian official for the United Nations looks at current crises and his career helping manage global calamities. Plus, a three-year-old with a rare medical disorder stuck in Gaza and the American families working to evacuate her for treatment.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.