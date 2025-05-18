May 18, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, consumer confidence hits a near-record low amid worries that Trump’s trade war could trigger an economic downturn. The Trump administration dismisses hundreds of scientists helping write a major report on climate change. A new federal law will impose stricter penalties for posting revenge porn. Plus, we look back at the eruption of Mount St. Helens 45 years ago today.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch