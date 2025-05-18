Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, consumer confidence hits a near-record low amid worries that Trump’s trade war could trigger an economic downturn. The Trump administration dismisses hundreds of scientists helping write a major report on climate change. A new federal law will impose stricter penalties for posting revenge porn. Plus, we look back at the eruption of Mount St. Helens 45 years ago today.
