Monday on the News Hour, as former President Biden reveals he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer, we take a look at what his diagnosis means. Israel says it will allow "minimal aid" into Gaza as it intensifies deadly air and ground operations and orders the immediate evacuation of Gaza's second-largest city. Plus, the price that everyday Americans will pay for tariffs on Chinese products.
