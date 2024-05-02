May 2, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, police forcefully break up the UCLA encampment as arrests and protests against the war in Gaza spread to more college campuses. We hear from the niece of an Israeli American hostage nearly eight months after he was taken captive by Hamas. Plus, a closer look at this consequential Supreme Court term, the cases heard and the ideological divide on display.

