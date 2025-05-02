May 2, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Friday on the News Hour...

Friday on the News Hour, the jobs market again defies expectations despite fears that tariffs could soon spur an economic downturn. As President Trump signs an executive order to cut federal funding for PBS and NPR, a legal fight lies ahead. Plus, we speak with Yemen's vice foreign minister as the U.S. extends its military campaigns against Houthi rebels.

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