Leave your feedback
Friday on the News Hour, the jobs market again defies expectations despite fears that tariffs could soon spur an economic downturn. As President Trump signs an executive order to cut federal funding for PBS and NPR, a legal fight lies ahead. Plus, we speak with Yemen's vice foreign minister as the U.S. extends its military campaigns against Houthi rebels.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.