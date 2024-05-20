Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Iran's president and foreign minister are killed in a helicopter crash, raising questions about future leadership of the country. Plus, the prosecution rests its case in former President Trump's hush money trial.
