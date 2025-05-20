Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump makes a personal pitch to House Republicans on Capitol Hill, pushing his sweeping tax and spending cuts bill. Deadly tornadoes spark scrutiny of FEMA's preparedness as the White House overhauls the agency and slashes its staffing. Plus, Jonathan Capehart reflects on the life lessons and revelations chronicled in his new memoir.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.