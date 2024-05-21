May 21, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, Rudy Giuliani is one of a dozen Trump allies charged in Arizona for their involvement in a fake electors scheme. The defense rests its case after Donald Trump chooses not to testify in his criminal hush money trial. Plus, late-night talk show host Bill Maher reflects on his decades of comedy and commentary and today's political climate.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch