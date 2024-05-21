Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Rudy Giuliani is one of a dozen Trump allies charged in Arizona for their involvement in a fake electors scheme. The defense rests its case after Donald Trump chooses not to testify in his criminal hush money trial. Plus, late-night talk show host Bill Maher reflects on his decades of comedy and commentary and today's political climate.
