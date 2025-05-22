May 22, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, we speak with Israel's ambassador to the U.S. about the killing of two staffers from the Israeli embassy in Washington. House Republicans pass President Trump's budget bill but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Plus, an exclusive interview with the Georgetown University researcher who was released after two months in immigration detention.

