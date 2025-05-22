Leave your feedback
Thursday on the News Hour, we speak with Israel's ambassador to the U.S. about the killing of two staffers from the Israeli embassy in Washington. House Republicans pass President Trump's budget bill but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the Senate. Plus, an exclusive interview with the Georgetown University researcher who was released after two months in immigration detention.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.