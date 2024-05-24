Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, a multi-billion dollar settlement could compensate former NCAA players and allow current college athletes to be paid. Louisiana restricts access to abortion pills after becoming the first state to classify them as a controlled substance. Plus, Myanmar's military regime suffers a series of defeats as brutal fighting compels thousands to flee to neighboring Thailand.
