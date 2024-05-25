May 25, 2024PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the News Hour...

Hearst newsreel footage courtesy of the UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Packard Humanities Institute.  Additional photos provided by Everett Collection and Brendon Wilde.

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the lasting effects of George Floyd’s death continue to shape the city of Minneapolis four years later. Then, a front-line report as depleted Ukrainian forces struggle to contain Russia’s advances. Plus, the hidden history of Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Asian American movie star, and her struggles with Hollywood’s racism.

